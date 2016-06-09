Fix Your Face: How To Nail The Perfect Eyeshadow Look In 10 Minutes

Beauties, let’s be real, we could all use a little more time for our morning routines.

Between rushing out of the house to get to work on time, getting your family ready or simply getting ahead of that traffic, we all have multiple forces working against us to make us late.

So the last thing you want to do is spend too much time getting yourself makeup ready in the morning. With that in mind, we tapped gorgeous beauty blogger Avielle Amor to help us nail the perfect quick eyeshadow routine for your am.

In our latest episode of Fix Your Face, Avielle shows us two different ways to get your look together quickly. The first is using a brush (hint: be sure to “pack” it on, rather than brush it on) and the second is using an eyeshadow stick, which eliminates the need for any brushes.

What are your favorite quick beauty routines? Share the wealth below.

