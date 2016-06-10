Cavaliers Fan Paid The Price of Coming For Riley Curry

It’s beyond us why anyone would come for someone’s child, but a Cavaliers fan tried it and suffered the harsh consequences as a result.

LoveBScott reports that Sydell Curry, Steph Curry‘s sister, tweeted that she was on her way to support her brother as the Warriors played against the Cavaliers in Game 3. Not long after, a person with the handle @SoftCaramelKiss (Moe) tweeted to Sydell:

“You and your whole family get the f*** out of Cleveland and take Riley’s fag**t a** with you”

Sydell was unbothered:

We'll be gone Friday! Bless up https://t.co/MoYnutNj7c — Sydel Curry (@sydelcurry) June 8, 2016

. . .but the tweet was soon picked up by a Warriors fan page and caught the eye of a user named @cheryll, who sent it over to Moe’s employer:

@cheryll @warriorsworld Our apologies to all who were a party to this attack @HoltonWise does not condone this & we have terminated him — HoltonWise (@HoltonWise) June 8, 2016

Bet they’ll never try something like that again.

