[Exclusive] Chrisette Michele Ends Beef With Rick Ross, Drops Milestone

I Apologize...

The Fam In The Morning | 06.10.16
R&B songstress Chrisette Michele gives details about her new album Milestone and how her single with Rick Ross is all about reconciliation between the two on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

