[Exclusive] Ro James Isn’t A Fake Anybody

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 06.10.16
Leave a comment

Lil Mo confesses to calling “Permission” singer Ro James a fake Raheem DeVaughn. Find out how he proved her wrong on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

Related: [Video] Ro James Talks About How Prince Influenced Him

Related: Ro James Talks Hollering At Women, Touring With K. Michelle, & New Album “El Dorado”

The Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards

[Photos] More From Roni Rose, Stephen Curry's Biggest Fan

22 photos Launch gallery

[Photos] More From Roni Rose, Stephen Curry's Biggest Fan

Continue reading [Exclusive] Ro James Isn’t A Fake Anybody

[Photos] More From Roni Rose, Stephen Curry's Biggest Fan

 

ro james

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos