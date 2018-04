Lil Mo and Britt Waters take a look at Bobby Brown‘s latest accusation about his ex-wife Whitney Houston and they break down the latest entertainment gossip in “That’s What I Heard” daily on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

