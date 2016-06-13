Closing Arguments In Chaka Fattah’s Corruption Trial Expected Monday

The fate of U.S. Representative Chaka Fattah will soon be determined; closing arguments are expected Monday in his corruption trial.

The Pennsylvania congressman is facing 29 charges, including racketeering, bribery, and bank fraud.

Fattah and four others are accused of taking an illegal one million dollar loan to pay for his failed 2007 mayoral bid. The congressman is also accused of using hundreds of thousands of dollars of federal funds and charitable contributions personally and for his family and friends.

Rep. Fattah’s defense team has blamed his staff for the improprieties and claims he was not aware of any wrongdoing.

