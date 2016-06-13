[Video] Meet Courtlin Jabrae: His Lyrics Tell A Story

From “Crankin That Batman” to writing for Trey Songz, Courtlin Jabrae’s journey has been interesting. Britt Waters from The Fam in the Morning finds out what sets this new artist apart from all the others.
Related: [Exclusive] Ro James Isn’t A Fake Anybody
[Photos] More From Roni Rose, Stephen Curry's Biggest Fan
22 photos Launch gallery
[Photos] More From Roni Rose, Stephen Curry's Biggest Fan
1. Sooo I was just drinking my drink and this happened. I'm just giving the boys a little motivation I guess. Go warriors lol #goldenstatewarriors #ronirose #oakland #bringonthehaters #gottalovecali #wewon #blueandyellowSource:Instagram 1 of 22
2. My sis and mommy showed up!!! Complete successful Womans workshop. Mark your calendars people first Saturday of every month let's do this!! Womansworkshopoakland #danceworkshop #rosekingz @rosekingzproduction #hiphop #speaker #dancelife #onfleek #cardibSource:Instagram 2 of 22
3. Guess who I ran into today @matt_barnes9 and we won!!! Today was a good day!!Source:Instagram 3 of 22
4. Being real is being true to ones self.Source:Instagram 4 of 22
5. #BTS pics from the shoot is coming soon!!!! Photographer @nomadimages405 #photoshoot #ronirose #getit #bookmenow #travelingmodel #okcshoot #model #jkphotosSource:Instagram 5 of 22
6. On my way to OKC to support my boys tomorrow. Go Warriors. @officialgsw @goldenstatewarriors___ #fan #goldenstatewarriors #ronirose #caligirl #oakland #okc #model photo credit @rcrstudioSource:Instagram 6 of 22
7. Sometimes it's just good to know that you can. #suchagreatday #beautyinowningyourhouse #hardwork #getstuffdone #ilovemybackyardSource:Instagram 7 of 22
8. If you stay ready you don't have to get ready. Just little touch ups here and there.Source:Instagram 8 of 22
9. Happy Mother's Day to my mom and my sisters love y'all!!!Source:Instagram 9 of 22
10. Let's do this double time. #shopping #warriorsgame #ronirose #getit #fuckupsomecommas #spendit captured by @lu_bnksSource:Instagram 10 of 22
11. I don't like to many questions just be where I'm at.Source:Instagram 11 of 22
12. Hold yourself with confidence at the highest level with a humble state of mind.Source:Instagram 12 of 22
13. Pics from Photoshoot in Vegas with photographer: @iphotomillzz Book me for your next Photoshoot now. #ronirose #model #bayarea #vegasshoot #vegasmodel #bookmenow #letshoot #caligirl #lingeriemodelSource:Instagram 13 of 22
14. Dope shoot in Miami with @rcrstudio thanks so much for shooting me. #Photoshoot #ronirose #bookmenow #getit_Rose #getit #ronirose #model #caligirlSource:Instagram 14 of 22
15. Sipping an apple martini. It's game time. Go Warriors.Source:Instagram 15 of 22
16. Ran into @lukerockhold 👊🏽😍😍 last Warriors game. Can't wait to see who is there tonight. #fighter #warriorsgame #bmwlounge #ufcfighterSource:Instagram 16 of 22
17. On my way to the batman movie!!! #batman #movies #igmodels #batmanvssuperman #roniroseSource:Instagram 17 of 22
18. Me and my kitty cat. Kicking at the crib.Source:Instagram 18 of 22
19. Happy Saint Patricks Day!!! Shot by @markyg.meSource:Instagram 19 of 22
20. Hold up. Let's get it.Source:Instagram 20 of 22
21. Dude behind me needs to have more faith in the team even when we are losing we bout to win.Source:Instagram 21 of 22
22. My brother came out to the game with me I was super juiced. Gotta love jojo.Source:Instagram 22 of 22
comments – add yours