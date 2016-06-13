[Video] Meet Courtlin Jabrae: His Lyrics Tell A Story

Britt Waters | 06.13.16
From “Crankin That Batman” to writing for Trey Songz, Courtlin Jabrae’s journey has been interesting. Britt Waters from The Fam in the Morning finds out what sets this new artist apart from all the others.

