BodyByBeautiful: Tighten Your Abs With This Exercise Ball Workout

To keep your body at optimal fleekness, you have to keep it active, and also nurture yourself while you’re at rest. This franchise is devoted to taking care of you, so you can be the best you.

These exercises, brought to you by personal trainer and wellness coach Indigo Simmonds, are designed for the woman on-the-go who needs a quick, efficient exercise.

The exercise ball targets your abs, arms, core and upper body to get it right and tight. Incorporate this into your normal exercise routine and those trouble spots will start to disappear.

To complete this exercises, you’ll need: a yoga mat, stability ball and dumbbell.

Here’s how to get those abs snatched in 3 easy steps:

1. Hold the ball in front of you and gently and slowly roll the ball out until you feel yourself almost falling over.

2. When you can’t go anymore, proceed to pull the ball back, rolling it into your center.

3. You want to do at least 15 reps, 3 sets while pausing for 30 seconds between each rep.

