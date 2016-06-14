Desiigner Tells Paris Nicole That “Moon People” Is NOT His Song [VIDEO]

Desiigner chopped it up with Paris Nicole backstage at Stone Soul 2016, where he admitted that “Moon People” is not his song.
Desiigner also explain the inspiration behind his “sound” of music.
Full Interview:
Stone Soul 2016 [PHOTOS]
1. Behind the scenes interview with 112 & @djkingtutt804 . Check out the full interview on Facebook live!Source:Instagram 1 of 6
2. Lil Kim just KILLED #stonesoulrva ! lighters up!!!Source:Instagram 2 of 6
3. Paris Nicole and MadeInTYOSource:Radio One Richmond 3 of 6
4. Paris Nicole getting ready for Stone Soul 2016Source:Paris Nicole 4 of 6
5. @dreezydreezy just finished up her interview with @camvseverything !!! #stonesoulrvaSource:Instagram 5 of 6
6. @yogottikom about to shut the city down #StoneSoulRVASource:Instagram 6 of 6
