Desiigner Tells Paris Nicole That “Moon People” Is NOT His Song [VIDEO]

Desiigner chopped it up with Paris Nicole backstage at Stone Soul 2016, where he admitted that “Moon People” is not his song.

Desiigner also explain the inspiration behind his “sound” of music.

Full Interview:

Stone Soul 2016 [PHOTOS]
Behind the scenes interview with 112
Lil Kim just KILLED #stonesoulrva
Paris Nicole and MadeInTYO
Paris Nicole getting ready for Stone Soul 2016

