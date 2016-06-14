Desiigner Tells Paris Nicole That “Moon People” Is NOT His Song [VIDEO]

06.14.16
Desiigner and Paris Nicole

Desiigner chopped it up with Paris Nicole backstage at Stone Soul 2016, where he admitted that “Moon People” is not his song.

Desiigner also explain the inspiration behind his “sound” of music.

