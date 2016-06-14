Fabolous Shows Love To The Ladies At Stone Soul 2016 [VIDEO]

Fa-bo-lo-us showed his softer side at Stone Soul 2016. During his performance Fabolous spent time honoring the ones who hold it all together by performing “Superwoman,” “So Into You,” “Make Me Better.”

