[Video] TWIH: Battle of the “Magic Sons”

Find out why both of Magic Johnson‘s sons, Andre and EJ, are a topic of conversation on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.
Dre:
EJ:
Related: [Video] Meet Courtlin Jabrae: His Lyrics Tell A Story
Related: [Exclusive] Ro James Isn’t A Fake Anybody
Born This Way: The Rise of EJ Johnson
15 photos Launch gallery
Born This Way: The Rise of EJ Johnson
1. King EJSource:Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty 1 of 15
2. Born FabulousSource:Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Sprint 2 of 15
3. Time to ShineSource:Earl Gibson III/WireImage/Getty 3 of 15
4. Reality FearsSource:JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty 4 of 15
5. Less Is MoreSource:JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty 5 of 15
6. Family FirstSource:JB Lacroix/WireImage 6 of 15
7. Standing TallSource:Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage/Getty 7 of 15
8. #TeamThisSource:Lilly Lawrence/WireImage/Getty 8 of 15
9. Fashion ForwardSource:Steve Zak Photography/WireImage/Getty 9 of 15
10. Don’t Get It TwistedSource:Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for EDITION 10 of 15
11. The New Workout PlanSource:Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty 11 of 15
12. EJ and the CitySource:Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for the brand house 12 of 15
13. The Future Of FashionSource:JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty 13 of 15
14. 14637625252929Source:Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty 14 of 15
15. 14637624698355Source:Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for SheaMoisture 15 of 15
comments – add yours