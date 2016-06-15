[Video] TWIH: Battle of the “Magic Sons”

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 06.15.16
Leave a comment

Find out why both of Magic Johnson‘s sons, Andre and EJ, are a topic of conversation on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

Dre:

EJ:

#EJJohnson is letting it all out this summer ! #TheFamITM

A post shared by The Fam In The Morning (@thefamitm) on

Related: [Video] Meet Courtlin Jabrae: His Lyrics Tell A Story

Related: [Exclusive] Ro James Isn’t A Fake Anybody

Born This Way: The Rise of EJ Johnson

15 photos Launch gallery

Born This Way: The Rise of EJ Johnson

Continue reading [Video] TWIH: Battle of the “Magic Sons”

Born This Way: The Rise of EJ Johnson

EJ Johnson , magic johnson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos