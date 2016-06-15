[Video] BTS: DC Bernie Sanders Rally

Thousands of people waited under the hot DC sun outside RFK stadium for hours to see presidential nominee Bernie Sanders come speak for a rally after meeting with the president. Dr. Cornell West also showed up and spoke in support. Get a behind the scenes look with Britt Waters from The Fam in the Morning.
Democratic Town Hall Meeting with Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton
34 photos Launch gallery
Democratic Town Hall Meeting with Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton
