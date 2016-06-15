[Video] BTS: DC Bernie Sanders Rally

The Fam In The Morning | 06.15.16
Thousands of people waited under the hot DC sun outside RFK stadium for hours to see presidential nominee Bernie Sanders come speak for a rally after meeting with the president. Dr. Cornell West also showed up and spoke in support. Get a behind the scenes look with Britt Waters from The Fam in the Morning.

Democratic Town Hall Meeting with Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton

