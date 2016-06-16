[Watch] #TWIH: America’s Sweetheart Turned THOT

Lil Mo and Britt Waters have details on a celebrity that was supposed to be “pure,” but got caught “thotting” plus the latest entertainment gossip in, “That’s What I Heard” daily on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.
Related: [Listen] Lil Mo: Taylor Swift Is A Thot
11 Pictures Of Taylor Swift Kinda Doing Cool Things (PHOTOS)
11 photos Launch gallery
11 Pictures Of Taylor Swift Kinda Doing Cool Things (PHOTOS)
1. Taylor Serving Face…& A Little Bit Of Sexy – A Little.Source:Instagram 1 of 11
2. Only A Real Ryda Rocks A Cat Jacket.Source:Instagram 2 of 11
3. Everybody catching bullet holes…they got Taylor on her bully, YO!Source:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Taylor Swagged All Over Halloween With This Costume.Source:Instagram 4 of 11
5. This Looks Fun.Source:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Busting Caps Out The Bubble Gun.Source:Instagram 6 of 11
7. Unicorn Flow.Source:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Everyone Likes Art, Right?Source:Instagram 8 of 11
9. The Good Ol’ Slip ‘N Slide Always Comes In Handy.Source:Instagram 9 of 11
10. Penthouse Buildings With Spectacular Views.Source:Instagram 10 of 11
11. Pool Table Skills On Fleek!Source:Instagram 11 of 11
comments – add yours