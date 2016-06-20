Jay Z Talks About The Release of “Dead Presidents”

Jay-Z stops by Radioactive in 1996 to discuss “Dead Presidents 2” with Colby Colb. Speaking about the songs music video, Jay-Z said that numerous artists would appear in the visual. “We had Notorious B.I.G, AZ came down, Lil Cease, Junior Mafia, Smooth the Hustler came down.” He also discussed the production behind Reasonable Doubt and the features on the album. “Clark did a joint that me and Biggie did, and a couple other ones. Ski did the bulk of the album,” said Jay-Z.

