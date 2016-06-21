[Video] @Artt_Life Talks Fitness & More With Quicksilva

If you want to get fit, Monquelle Jordan aka @Artt_Life talks about what it takes to get your body in tip top share. You might be late for “Summer Sixteen” but winter and 2017 is coming! Get ready!
He’s “Aways Ready To Train” so call him up!
Related: [Listen] The Fam Vitamin: “Pace Yourself”
Related: [Exclusive] Wale Drops “Summer On Sunset” Mixtape
ESPN’s 2015 Body Issue’s Beautiful Display Diversity & Strength Of Your Favorite Athletes
2 photos Launch gallery
ESPN’s 2015 Body Issue’s Beautiful Display Diversity & Strength Of Your Favorite Athletes
1. Chantae McMillan, Olympian1 of 2
2. Ali Krieger, football (soccer)2 of 2
comments – add yours