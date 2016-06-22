[Video] #TWIH: Katt Williams Back At it Again

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 06.22.16
Leave a comment

Katt Williams and Hazel-E back together again? Where’s the Frank Ocean album? Bow Wow talking Ciara?  Lil Mo and Britt Waters have details plus the latest entertainment gossip in, “That’s What I Heard” daily on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

Related: [Watch] TWIH: Famous Family Freaks

Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Battle of the Baller Wives

The Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards

[Photos] More From Roni Rose, Stephen Curry's Biggest Fan

22 photos Launch gallery

[Photos] More From Roni Rose, Stephen Curry's Biggest Fan

Continue reading [Video] #TWIH: Katt Williams Back At it Again

[Photos] More From Roni Rose, Stephen Curry's Biggest Fan

Bow Wow , ciara , Frank Ocean , Hazel E , Katt Williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos