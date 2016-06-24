[Watch] Jim Jones On How Drugs Are Killing Hip-Hop And Society

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 06.24.16
Leave a comment

Dipset rapper Jim Jones sheds light on Hip-Hop culture’s affect on drug use in the community. He compared today’s circumstances to the crack game in the 1980s and encourages the youth to be smarter.

41 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.’s Fabulous Hip-Hop Family

37 photos Launch gallery

41 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.’s Fabulous Hip-Hop Family

Continue reading [Watch] Jim Jones On How Drugs Are Killing Hip-Hop And Society

41 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.’s Fabulous Hip-Hop Family

jim jones

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos