Guess That Shade: Which Radio DJ Did Azealia Banks Just Call “Cornbread Face”?

Rapper and social media villain Azealia Banks is becoming increasingly more famous for her feuds than her music. The outspoken rapper has had feuds with men, women, and even children, including 14-year-old Disney star Skai Jackson.

Peter Rosenberg. Now Banks has beef with iconic hip hop station, Hot 97 and its most famous radio personalities, Ebro Darden and

Stacey Dash. Banks referred to Ebro and Rosenberg as “peanut brains” after Hot 97 tweeted out a little jab at both Banks and

The tweet from Hot 97’s account was later removed, but Ebro fired off the exact same tweet ICYMI:

#CongratulationsYouPlayedYourself Stacey Dash & Azealia Banks #QueensOfPlayingThemselves — EBRO In The Morning (@EBROINTHEAM) June 24, 2016

Banks responded by taking to Instagram (she was famously banned from Twitter recently) to return the trash talk. Under a screenshot of the Tweet she wrote, “Contrast Hot 97! Kings of keeping nyc negroes dumb black and broke ! Ebro and Peter Rosenberg are peanut brains. Nothing intelligent or abstract about either of them. Ebro old yellow cornbread face and Peter Rosenbergs trash a** cynical white guy persona. Two basic b****es if you ask me.”

Banks’ social media rants are becoming as predictable as the rising sun, and there’s nothing anyone — or any ban — can do to stop them.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: