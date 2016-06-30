[Watch] #TWIH: Celeb Caught Cheating on Security Tapes

Lil Mo and Britt Waters have details plus the latest entertainment gossip in, “That’s What I Heard” daily on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.
The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s “Booty (Remix)” Video (PHOTOS)
30 photos Launch gallery
The Best Ass Shots From Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea’s “Booty (Remix)” Video (PHOTOS)
1. Why, hello, Iggy!Source:YouTube 1 of 30
2. Wait. Hello, Iggy and Ms. Lopez!Source:YouTube 2 of 30
3. We see the two of you have met already.Source:YouTube 3 of 30
4. Hey, Ms. Lopez, mind if we get a better look at you?Source:YouTube 4 of 30
5. Now you, Iggy.5 of 30
6. Very nice :-)Source:YouTube 6 of 30
7. Now let’s get back to Ms. Lopez.Source:YouTube 7 of 30
8. Who, at the age of 45, still looks stunning.Source:YouTube 8 of 30
9. Every. Single. Part. Of. Her.Source:YouTube 9 of 30
10. Like…Source:YouTube 10 of 30
11. …just look at how she works a room.Source:YouTube 11 of 30
12. While J.Lo and Iggy look great, we need to focus on what’s really important in this video.Source:YouTube 12 of 30
13. That would be the booty.Source:YouTube 13 of 30
14. We love J.Lo beacuse she doesn’t mind teasing the booty.Source:YouTube 14 of 30
15. In fact, she does plenty of teasing in the “Booty” video…Source:YouTube 15 of 30
16. …before she just…Source:YouTube 16 of 30
17. …whips it out.Source:YouTube 17 of 30
18. BAM.Source:YouTube 18 of 30
19. Ah, look, Iggy is back.Source:YouTube 19 of 30
20. They make quite the couple, don’t they?Source:YouTube 20 of 30
21. Even though we gotta say…Source:YouTube 21 of 30
22. …J.Lo seems WAY more committed to this video.Source:YouTube 22 of 30
23. Like…Source:YouTube 23 of 30
24. …very…Source:YouTube 24 of 30
25. …VERY…Source:YouTube 25 of 30
26. …committed.Source:YouTube 26 of 30
27. Iggy isn’t here busting it open like J.Lo is.Source:YouTube 27 of 30
28. Even though she lends a hand whenever she can.Source:YouTube 28 of 30
29. So, much respect to the true ass queen: Jennifer muthafuckin’ Lopez.Source:YouTube 29 of 30
30. Fin.Source:YouTube 30 of 30
