[Watch] #TWIH: Lil Mo Gives Her VH1 Honors Review

If you missed it last night, Lil Mo along with Eve, Nelly Furtado and Trina honored Missy Elliot at the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors. Mo gives us the tea on everything that went down both on and off the stage here in “That’s What I Heard”
9 photos Launch gallery
#FLASHBACKFRIDAY: Queen Bee Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. When the whole team lit….Source:Instagram 2 of 9
3. All matching everything. Blue coat. Blue hair.Source:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Ain’t nothing like the old school .Source:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Oh my gosh, the ‘Wait A Minute’ video!Source:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Say yes to leather.Source:Instagram 6 of 9
7. The original risk taker.Source:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Left Eye and KimSource:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Notorious K.I.M.Source:Instagram 9 of 9
