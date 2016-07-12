[Watch] #TWIH: Lil Mo Gives Her VH1 Honors Review

If you missed it last night, Lil Mo along with Eve, Nelly Furtado and Trina honored Missy Elliot at the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors. Mo gives us the tea on everything that went down both on and off the stage here in “That’s What I Heard”

