[Watch] #TWIH: Lil Mo Gives Her VH1 Honors Review

If you missed it last night, Lil Mo along with Eve, Nelly Furtado and Trina honored Missy Elliot at the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors. Mo gives us the tea on everything that went down both on and off the stage here in “That’s What I Heard”

