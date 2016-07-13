[Watch] #TWIH: Lil’ Kim Forgives Rich Homie Quan, The Game Don’t

Lil Mo spills gives you more tea on the fallout from Rich Homie Quan‘s epic mistake, forgetting the words to The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic verse on “Get Money” with Lil Kim. The Queen Bee seems to forgive Rich Homie’s mistake but The Game has other thoughts. That and more on today’s “Thats What I Heard” with Lil Mo on The Fam In The Morning.
Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Lil Mo Gives Her VH1 Honors Review
Related: Lil Kim Breaks Her Silence About Rich Homie Quan Forgetting Biggie’s Lyrics
Twitter Goes In On Rich Homie Quan With #RichHomieKaraoke
9 photos Launch gallery
Twitter Goes In On Rich Homie Quan With #RichHomieKaraoke
1. If Rich Homie were to rap Biggie’s “Juicy.”1 of 9
2. Biggie’s “Hypnotize” with the Quan twist.2 of 9
3. Big Poppa or Chewbacca? Ask Rich Homie.3 of 9
4. Waterfalls.4 of 9
5. Gin & Juice?5 of 9
6. Rich Homie’s hotline is definitely blinging this week.6 of 9
7. CREAM.7 of 9
8. Cut it. Cut it. Cut it.8 of 9
9. ABC’s Trap Edition.9 of 9
comments – add yours