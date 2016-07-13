[Watch] #TWIH: Lil’ Kim Forgives Rich Homie Quan, The Game Don’t

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 07.13.16
Leave a comment

 

Lil Mo spills gives you more tea on the fallout from Rich Homie Quan‘s epic mistake, forgetting the words to The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic verse on “Get Money” with Lil Kim. The Queen Bee seems to forgive Rich Homie’s mistake but The Game has other thoughts. That and more on today’s “Thats What I Heard” with Lil Mo on The Fam In The Morning.

Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Lil Mo Gives Her VH1 Honors Review

Related: Lil Kim Breaks Her Silence About Rich Homie Quan Forgetting Biggie’s Lyrics

Twitter Goes In On Rich Homie Quan With #RichHomieKaraoke

9 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Goes In On Rich Homie Quan With #RichHomieKaraoke

Continue reading [Watch] #TWIH: Lil’ Kim Forgives Rich Homie Quan, The Game Don’t

Twitter Goes In On Rich Homie Quan With #RichHomieKaraoke

Lil Kim , lil mo , Rich Homie Quan , the game

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos