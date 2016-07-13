[Watch] #TWIH: Lil’ Kim Forgives Rich Homie Quan, The Game Don’t

Lil Mo spills gives you more tea on the fallout from Rich Homie Quan‘s epic mistake, forgetting the words to The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic verse on “Get Money” with Lil Kim. The Queen Bee seems to forgive Rich Homie’s mistake but The Game has other thoughts. That and more on today’s “Thats What I Heard” with Lil Mo on The Fam In The Morning.