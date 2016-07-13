Watch Portions Of The NewsOne Now Special: Black & Blue America: The Race Crisis

In the wake of the Alton Sterling and Philando Castile police shootings, and the deadly sniper attack that killed five Dallas police officers, the nation has been experiencing a great level of angst, outrage, and sorrow.

In Tuesday’s special two-hour edition of TV One’s NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and a select panel of guests discussed the dichotomy of race, how to improve community police relationships, America’s awakening to the ongoing nightmare of racism and police brutality, and what we as a nation can do to bridge the gap between opposing sides of America.

In recent days, we have seen protests against the killings of Sterling and Castile erupt across America, renewing the demand for police accountability and for an end to what some call the “state sanctioned” murder of African-Americans.

Days after a sniper attack claimed the lives of five officers, many right-wing conservative voices are blaming the Black Lives Matter movement for playing a role in the radicalization of shooter Micah Johnson. All the while, there is a section of America waking up as a result of Black bodies piling up in our streets and their murders being broadcast all over our televisions and smartphones.

Watch portions of the NewsOne Now Special: Black and Blue America: The Race Crisis in the video clips above and below.

Black Forgiveness: Can We Forgive The Dallas Sniper Just As We Forgave The Charleston Shooter?

Is there a double standard when it comes to forgiveness? Why aren’t we seeing the same conversation about forgiveness in the wake of the Dallas police shooting as we did after the Charleston shooting?

Should President Barack Obama Travel To Baton Rouge And Minnesota?

As the nation grapples with the senseless police killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, should the nation’s first Black president travel to Baton Rouge and Minnesota to address the murders?

Roland Martin: We Require Folks To Fully Respect African-Americans As 100 Percent Fully Free

Roland Martin told viewers and the nation, “We require folks to fully respect African-Americans as 100 percent fully free.”

The host of NewsOne Now also made mention of how uncomfortable a discussion dealing with race can be for many Americans and said, “We will not stop speaking, we will not stop putting the pressure on and if you are afraid of accountability – well then, tough luck.”

