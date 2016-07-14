50 Cent, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora & More Reveal The Keys To Making ‘Power’ Moves

The long-awaited return of Power is finally upon us. The hit drama series’ third season makes it way to our TV screens on Sunday, July 17, and is sure to be a whirlwind of retribution, revenge, and redemption.

As Ghost [Omari Hardwick] struggles to find a new life beyond drug dealing, his past continues to haunt him. From Tommy [Joseph Sikora] to Kanan [50 Cent] and even Tasha [Naturi Naughton], the main thought on everyone’s mind this season is, “Ghost must die.”

#TeamBeautiful caught up with 50 Cent, Omari, and Joseph to learn the major keys for maintaining their own personal power and putting it into action.

Watch the video below:

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: