[Exclusive] So You’re Saying There’s A Chance At A Fugees Reunion?

Anything's Possible!

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 07.15.16
Leave a comment

Wyclef Jean came through to The Fam in the Morning to release his new single “Hendrix” but you know the question that everyone wants to hear is will The Fugees ever get back together. Clef talks about the possibility and since this year is the 20th year anniversary of the classic album “The Score,” this may be the perfect time for the Lauryn Hill, Pras and himself to get back together.

Related: [Watch] Wyclef Is Waiting For New Lil’ Mo Music

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

Continue reading [Exclusive] So You’re Saying There’s A Chance At A Fugees Reunion?

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

fugees , Lauryn Hill , Pras , Wyclef , Wyclef Jean

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos