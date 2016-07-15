[Exclusive] Rotimi Gives Us A Sneak Peek At Season 3 Of Power

We have been waiting for season 3 of Power with great anticipation and Sunday, July 17th the highly rated show is here. Rotimi gives The Fam in the Morning a sneak peek on what may happen during the upcoming season. Will Ghost die? Who else may go? Man we can’t wait after listening to this!

Omari is an accomplished poet, performing spoken word at the National Poetry Slam and on Versus and Flow to name a few. Omari was an all around athlete, playing sports most of his life. He was a member of his high school state championship football team, as well as a Defensive Back for the University Of Georgia. While attending the University Of Georgia, Omari became a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Incorporated Fraternity, Zeta Pi Chapter. After finishing college, Omari became a non-drafted member of the San Diego Chargers for one year. After studying theater in New York, Omari moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career and at that time because of financial reasons he had to live out of his Ford Focus. Ironically enough, when he got the job on the television series Dark Blue, the series location was filmed where he used to park his car. Omari has twenty tattoos. It takes Omari two hours to cover his tattoos when he has to do topless or partially nude shots. He leaves the wings uncovered in memory of his brother. The Omari Hardwick Blueapple Poetry Network is an after school spoken word poetry program that is free of cost to high school, middle school and some elementary children in the Broward County School System of Fort Lauderdale. On Friday you loaned me 41 big ones Lord. You just keep adding that which you have decided i can handle. Thank you for loaning me my birth family. Thank you for loaning me the family i made. Thank you ALL the ancestors angels heroes family friends mentors teachers artist athletes mother Teresas beautiful roses growing outa concrete that helped my feet survive the big FEAT of making my 1st 41 COUNT. -Omari Hardwick