[Watch] Wyclef Is Waiting For New Lil’ Mo Music

Lil Mo has been buzzing every since her performance at the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors last Monday. During Wyclef‘s visit with The Fam In The Morning, Wyclef tells Mo what we all are thinking: It’s time for new music!

