Watch: Former Cop Corey Pegues Explains Exactly What Went Wrong in Alton Sterling Shooting

The shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile last week have raised a lot of questions about how these two Black men were killed in cold blood. Well, former police commander Corey Pegues sat down exclusively with Global Grind to try and answer some of them.

Pegues, a drug dealer-turned-cop-turned-author, explains exactly what mistakes and miscalculations the police made that led to Sterling’s tragic death, and also has some tips for Black people when dealing with the police. His advice is worth listening to considering the times we live in.

Watch our exclusive interview with Corey Pegues above.

