Evening Minute: Fired Atlanta Cop Charged With Murder For Killing Black Man

Atlanta Cop Fired And Charged With Murder For Killing Black Man

Former Atlanta police officer, who was fired for the shooting death of a Black robbery suspect, has been charged with felony murder. In addition, James Burns, 34, has also been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of violation of oath in the death, WSB-TV reported.

In June, Burns shot and killed Devaris Rogers, who was suspected of breaking into a car. Burns was called for backup by a security guard who claimed someone was breaking into a car in an apartment complex. Burns arrived on the scene, claiming he spotted Rogers, who then jumped into a car and tried to drive away. Burns opened fire and shot Rogers in the head.

The ATL police department stated that the evidence suggests the officer fired his gun without really knowing who was in the car and when he opened fire, he violated the department’s policy, WSB-TV noted.

“We know the officer did not ID the person in the vehicle,” Atlanta Police Department Sgt. Warren Pickard said at the time of Burns’ termination. “We have not been able to determine that this was an aggressive situation, and we have not been able to determine if the person that was shot posed any immediate threat to the officer.”

Prosecutors added that Rogers made no attempt to hit, strike or harm Burns, plus Burns was never provided with any facts describing Rogers as a threat to the officer or the public.

Burns turned himself into the police on Saturday.

Werk! CNN To Launch Digital Nigerian News Bureau

CNN is looking to expand its digital platforms to Nigeria.

According to Clutch, Nigerian native Stephanie Busari will be leading the operation, as Supervising Producer and will work across CNN’s news gathering and digital operations.

“To return to Nigeria at such an important time in the country’s history is a proud and exciting moment for me. This is such a vibrant country, full of possibilities, and as well as my broader remit looking at Africa as a whole this role will be about putting the many sides of Nigeria itself into sharper relief for the world,” said Busari, who joined the news network in 2008.

And CNN is truly excited about Busari and this new venture.

“This is a truly integrated role, and one that underlines CNN’s commitment to both Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Stephanie will work across our platforms on both news and feature content. In particular, she will head CNN’s Africa content across digital – responding to breaking news and managing our Africa features projects. She will also be central to CNN International’s coverage of the continent on television,” said Deborah Rayner, SVP, Newsgathering at CNN International.

Congrats Stephanie!

Hillary Clinton Holds VP Interviews At Her Washington Home

With Donald Trump picking Indiana Governor Mike Pence to be his running mate, Hillary Clinton has narrowed down her choices for Vice President.

According to the Associated Press, Clinton summoned at least three VP contenders to her Washington home on Friday. Those three included: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.

Warren, 67, spent about an hour at Clinton’s home, her second visit in the past month; Hickenlooper, 64, second-term governor; and Castro, 41, former San Antonio mayor who delivered the keynote address at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, the AP noted. If selected, Castro would be the first Latino to be on a presidential ticket.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, is also being considered, who would be someone who could help her appeal to moderates who have been turned off by Trump’s divisive rhetoric, says The AP.

Who do you think she will pick?

