50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage in St. Louis! [VIDEO]

50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage
50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage
Saturday, Hot 104.1 hosted the hottest summer concert in The Lou and it was bananas! With performers like 2 Chainz, Fetty Wap, K. Michelle, Dreezy, JR, Desiigner and so many more, the crowd truly go a treat.
Just in time for the premiere of POWER season 3, we got TV producer, actor and legendary rapper 50 Cent to hit the Super Jam stage (courtesy of Effen Vodka,) and he KILLED IT! Check out a clip of the performance below.
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Kicks of Super Jam 2016 in Style
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Kicks of Super Jam 2016 in Style
