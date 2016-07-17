50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage in St. Louis! [VIDEO]

50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage 15 photos Launch gallery 50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage 1. 14687760149242 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 1 of 15 2. 14687760149242 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 2 of 15 3. 14687759908591 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 3 of 15 4. 14687759908591 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 4 of 15 5. 14687759532932 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 5 of 15 6. 14687759532932 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 6 of 15 7. 14687759304286 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 7 of 15 8. 14687759304286 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 8 of 15 9. 14687759059141 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 9 of 15 10. 14687759059141 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 10 of 15 11. 14687752604431 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 11 of 15 12. 14687752604431 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 12 of 15 13. 14687758449921 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 13 of 15 14. 14687758449921 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 14 of 15 15. 1468775872563 Source:Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage 50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage

Saturday, Hot 104.1 hosted the hottest summer concert in The Lou and it was bananas! With performers like 2 Chainz, Fetty Wap, K. Michelle, Dreezy, JR, Desiigner and so many more, the crowd truly go a treat.

Just in time for the premiere of POWER season 3, we got TV producer, actor and legendary rapper 50 Cent to hit the Super Jam stage (courtesy of Effen Vodka,) and he KILLED IT! Check out a clip of the performance below.