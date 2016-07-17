50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage in St. Louis! [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff | 07.17.16
50 Cent Super Jam 2016

50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage

Saturday, Hot 104.1 hosted the hottest summer concert in The Lou and it was bananas! With performers like 2 Chainz, Fetty Wap, K. Michelle, Dreezy, JR, Desiigner and so many more, the crowd truly go a treat.

Just in time for the premiere of POWER season 3, we got TV producer, actor and legendary rapper 50 Cent to hit the Super Jam stage (courtesy of Effen Vodka,) and he KILLED IT! Check out a clip of the performance below.

