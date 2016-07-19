[Video] #TWIH: Rob Hill Sr Joins Lil Mo, Talks About How To Affect Change In The World

The Fam In The Morning | 07.19.16
Rob Hill, Sr joined Lil’ Mo for today’s That’s What I Heard. Mo talks about an incident at VH1 Hip-Hop Honors with Keyshia Cole that was squashed. However, it got to thinking about changes and healing. Who better than Hill, Sr to help with that. Hill also talks about how we can affect change with whats going on with the world.

Rob Hill Sr.

