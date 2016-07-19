[Exclusive] Why Didn’t Rob Hill, Sr & LeToya Luckett’s Relationship Work Out?

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 07.19.16
Leave a comment

Rob Hill, Sr is known as the heart-healer” and a go to on relationship advice but why couldn’t his relationship with singer/actress Letoya Luckett work? Hill talks about his former relationship and how he learned and grew from it with The Fam In The Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

Related: #TWIH: Rob Hill Sr Joins Lil Mo, Talks About How To Affect Change In The World

Related: Rob Hill, Sr “What Do You Want To Be Known For”

12 Black TV Couples That Are Totally Our #RelationshipGoals

6 photos Launch gallery

12 Black TV Couples That Are Totally Our #RelationshipGoals

Continue reading [Exclusive] Why Didn’t Rob Hill, Sr & LeToya Luckett’s Relationship Work Out?

12 Black TV Couples That Are Totally Our #RelationshipGoals

Letoya Luckett , Rob Hill Sr.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos