[Exclusive] Why Didn’t Rob Hill, Sr & LeToya Luckett’s Relationship Work Out?

Rob Hill, Sr is known as the heart-healer” and a go to on relationship advice but why couldn’t his relationship with singer/actress Letoya Luckett work? Hill talks about his former relationship and how he learned and grew from it with The Fam In The Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

