‘We Want To See African-Americans Thrive:’ Diamond & Silk Rally For Trump At The RNC

The “Stump for Trump Girls,” Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, made a splash on media row at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday, urging Blacks to get off the Democratic plantation and vote Republican.

Speaking in their thick North Carolina dialect, which is as much for effect as it is natural, the women urged women and people of color to vote for Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee who is expected to be formally nominated this week.

They said Trump would secure and produce jobs for more Americans by shoring up the borders and creating work.

They also accused Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, of being crooked.

“We are Republicans,” Hardaway told NewsOne’s Senior Editor Lynette Holloway about their presence at the convention in Cleveland. “We started the ditch and switch now movement back in September when we wanted other‪ Democrats to come off that Democratic plantation so they can vote for‪ Donald Trump.”

In an interview with EZ Street, a popular personality at Radio One’s WKYS in Washington, D.C., who is also attending the convention, Hardaway explained why she believes Trump is a better candidate than Clinton.

“I support Trump because he wants to secure the border,” Hardaway said about Trump’s controversial plan to build a wall along the U.S. border and Mexico to stop undocumented workers from entering the country illegally. “He wants to keep us safe. He wants to bring back jobs where we can thrive again. And he wants to bring back spirit where we are uniting this country. That’s why I support him.”

