Shout-Fest: Stump For Trump Girls Diamond & Silk Clash With Roland Martin At The RNC

Your browser does not support iframes.

Afew months ago, Roland Martin spoke with Diamond and Silk – otherwise known as the Stump For Trump Girls – on NewsOne Now.

If you remember, their discussion on TV One’s NewsOne Now led to an epic exchange that went viral on social media.

Martin caught up with the two enthusiastic Trump supporters on Monday at the Republican National Convention for another round of loud talking and sketchy facts detailing what the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee would do if elected to the highest office in the land.

Martin pulled the pin on the shouting grenade when he asked the dynamic Trump stumping duo about Donald Trump’s plan to address issues important to the African-American community.

What followed can be summed up as a barrage of loud talking points, catchphrases, and a whole lot of attitude: “So don’t get it twisted.”

Watch Roland Martin and the Stump For Trump sisters’ wild and crazy interview in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Roland Martin, Trump Girls “Diamond & Silk” Clash On NewsOne Now

Also On 93.9 WKYS: