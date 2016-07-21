[Watch] DMV In Real Life: Reesa Renee

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 07.21.16
Leave a comment

DMV’s own Reesa Renee has been all over the world singing and repping home so it’s only right to have her as this weeks DMV In Real Life spotlight. Reesa talks about the her work at the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services through music.

To nominate a local doing great things in the community, send information to TheFamITM@gmail.com.

Related: DMV In Real Life: Brian Williams Talk PurchaseBlack.Com

Related: Related: [Listen] DMV IN Real Life: Nicole Dash

WKYS 30 Under 30

[Full List] 93.9 WKYS 3 Top 30 Under 30 2016

30 photos Launch gallery

[Full List] 93.9 WKYS 3 Top 30 Under 30 2016

Continue reading [Watch] DMV In Real Life: Reesa Renee

[Full List] 93.9 WKYS 3 Top 30 Under 30 2016

Reesa Renee

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now