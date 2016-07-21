[Watch] BJ The Chicago Kid Talks Police Brutality & More

Grammy nominated singer BJ The Chicago Kid stopped by The Fam In The Morning to talk about his In My Mind World Tour stop in D.C. this weekend. The conversation quickly turned to the rash of police-related shootings in the past couple weeks and how a change is needed quickly.
Very profound words from BJ.
