[Watch] BJ The Chicago Kid Talks Police Brutality & More

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 07.21.16
Leave a comment

Grammy nominated singer BJ The Chicago Kid stopped by The Fam In The Morning to talk about his In My Mind World Tour stop in D.C. this weekend. The conversation quickly turned to the rash of police-related shootings in the past couple weeks and how a change is needed quickly.

Very profound words from BJ.

Related: BJ The Chicago Kid “Woman’s World” (NEW VIDEO)

Related: [Exclusive] Why Didn’t Rob Hill, Sr & LeToya Luckett’s Relationship Work Out?

22 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

16 photos Launch gallery

22 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading [Watch] BJ The Chicago Kid Talks Police Brutality & More

22 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

 

bj the chicago kid

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos