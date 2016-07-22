[Watch] Who Is “Bad B****** On Deck?

The Fam In The Morning | 07.22.16
You’ve seen BBOD (Bad B***** On Deck) on Love and Hip-Hop New York and now they are here with The Fam. Find out about Miss Moe Money and Sexxy Lexxy and whats going on with two of the biggest breakout stars on last season of Love and Hip Hop and will they be back!

