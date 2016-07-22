[Watch] Who Is “Bad B****** On Deck?

You’ve seen BBOD (Bad B***** On Deck) on Love and Hip-Hop New York and now they are here with The Fam. Find out about Miss Moe Money and Sexxy Lexxy and whats going on with two of the biggest breakout stars on last season of Love and Hip Hop and will they be back!

What's A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You 11 photos Launch gallery What's A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You 1. Forget about cleavage, underboob, or ass crack — the new trend in overexposure is called the "thigh-brow." This crease of fat at the place where hip meets thigh is all the rage on social media, and got an extra dose of attention when Kim Kardashian displayed a crazily-exaggerated version of it in this photo from her GQ spread. Love it or loathe it, all the cool kids are doing it, so here are 15 more pics to show you what it is. Source:Instagram 1 of 11 2. Amber Rose showed off hers in profile while frolicking in the surf. Source:Instagram 2 of 11 3. Kylie Jenner is credited with launching the trend (🤔) thanks to photos like these. Source:Instagram 3 of 11 4. Karreuche Tran shows off just a hint of hers. Source:Instagram 4 of 11 5. Hannah Bronfman offers a peek of her thigh-brow while lounging. Source:Instagram 5 of 11 6. Nicki Minaj wins the award for deepest crease. Source:Instagram 6 of 11 7. Jennifer Lopez brought hers from the block. Source:Instagram 7 of 11 8. Iggy Azalea is trying her hardest to create one. Source:Instagram 8 of 11 9. Beyoncé slays so hard, she doesn't even need to squat to get hers. Source:Instagram 9 of 11 10. 50 Cent's baby mother Daphne Joy likes hers with watermelon. Source:Instagram 10 of 11 11. Chrissy Teigen proves it's one feature that's enhanced by pregnancy. Source:Instagram 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading What’s A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You What's A Thigh-Brow? Let Kim Kardashian & 15 Other Celebs Show You