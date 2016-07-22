[Watch] Shy Glizzy Talk Young Jefe 2, Fat Trel & More With The Fam

Shy Glizzy has the game buzzing with his new mixtape “Young Jefe 2” and with the help of moms we finally got him on the Fam In the Morning! Glizzy talks bout his new tape (which you can listen below), what end to ending his beef with Fat Trel and the Glizzy Gang movement being seen all over the word!
Stream Shy Glizzy’s ‘Young Jefe 2’ Mixtape (NEW MUSIC)
Related: Shy Glizzy Cut It Freestyle
Related: Shy Glizzy Addresses Complex Magazine Article
Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]
11 photos Launch gallery
Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]
1. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 1 of 11
2. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 2 of 11
3. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 3 of 11
4. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 4 of 11
5. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 5 of 11
6. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 6 of 11
7. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 7 of 11
8. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 8 of 11
9. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 9 of 11
10. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 10 of 11
11. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 11 of 11
comments – add yours