[Watch] Shy Glizzy Talk Young Jefe 2, Fat Trel & More With The Fam

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 07.22.16
Leave a comment

Shy Glizzy has the game buzzing with his new mixtape “Young Jefe 2” and with the help of moms we finally got him on the Fam In the Morning! Glizzy talks bout his new tape (which you can listen below), what end to ending his beef with Fat Trel and the Glizzy Gang movement being seen all over the word!

Stream Shy Glizzy’s ‘Young Jefe 2’ Mixtape (NEW MUSIC)

Related: Shy Glizzy Cut It Freestyle

Related: Shy Glizzy Addresses Complex Magazine Article

Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]

Continue reading [Watch] Shy Glizzy Talk Young Jefe 2, Fat Trel & More With The Fam

Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]

Shy Glizzy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos