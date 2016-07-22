KeKe Palmer Opens Up About Her Love Life + Dishes On Her Character In ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’

KeKe Palmer is the cutest woolly mammoth you’ll ever see.

The young actress/singer lends her voice to Peaches — the rambunctious daughter of Ellie (Queen Latifah) and Manny (Ray Romano) — in the latest 3D animated film Ice Age: Collision Course.

“Initially you meet Peaches in Ice Age 3,” KeKe explained during a candid chat about the chillology. “You saw her as a teenager and trying to learn about love. Now, in the fifth Ice Age she’s actually getting ready to get married.”

While 22-year-old’s not getting married anytime soon, she and Peaches share similarities in their love life. Like Peaches, KeKe is “growing” and “learning.”

“[I’m] not necessarily trying to find someone to be with or be in a relationship with,” KeKe said. “But dating and trying to find out a little bit about myself through these different people and what I want out of a relationship, because I don’t really know what I want.”

So what’s next for the rising star?

“I have a problem [with] wanting to do a million things at once,” she revealed. KeKe’s working on a new film titled “Pimp,” as well as her upcoming EP and the TV series Scream Queens, all while trying to figure out her talk show!

She’s one busy young lady!

Catch Ice Age: Collision Course in theaters now.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

