[Watch] Ms. Bling Shares Her Major Keys To Success

The “Million Dollar Mouth” Ms. Bling paid The Fam In The Morning a visit to talk about her new book “SELF-MADE, SELF-PAID” which you can purchase on her site MSBLINGBLING.COM. Ms. Bling dropped some gems for the listeners on her rise to fame, her keys to success and more. Learn something with Ms. Bling and The Fam.
