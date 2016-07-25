[Watch] Ms. Bling Joins The Fam For “That’s What I Heard”

Katt Williams Arrested yet again, Lil Wayne pissed and Michelle Obama gets “Her Freak On?” Ms. Bling joins Quicksilva and Lil Mo for “That’s What I Heard.” Be prepared to be entertained.
Hollaaaaaaaaa!
Related: “That’s What I Heard” Weekly Wrap Up With @MissterRay
Related: [The Fam Exclusive] Lil Mo Remixes PartyNextDoor’s “Come And See Me” [Explicit Version]
[Photos] More From Roni Rose, Stephen Curry's Biggest Fan
22 photos Launch gallery
[Photos] More From Roni Rose, Stephen Curry's Biggest Fan
1. Sooo I was just drinking my drink and this happened. I'm just giving the boys a little motivation I guess. Go warriors lol #goldenstatewarriors #ronirose #oakland #bringonthehaters #gottalovecali #wewon #blueandyellowSource:Instagram 1 of 22
2. My sis and mommy showed up!!! Complete successful Womans workshop. Mark your calendars people first Saturday of every month let's do this!! Womansworkshopoakland #danceworkshop #rosekingz @rosekingzproduction #hiphop #speaker #dancelife #onfleek #cardibSource:Instagram 2 of 22
3. Guess who I ran into today @matt_barnes9 and we won!!! Today was a good day!!Source:Instagram 3 of 22
4. Being real is being true to ones self.Source:Instagram 4 of 22
5. #BTS pics from the shoot is coming soon!!!! Photographer @nomadimages405 #photoshoot #ronirose #getit #bookmenow #travelingmodel #okcshoot #model #jkphotosSource:Instagram 5 of 22
6. On my way to OKC to support my boys tomorrow. Go Warriors. @officialgsw @goldenstatewarriors___ #fan #goldenstatewarriors #ronirose #caligirl #oakland #okc #model photo credit @rcrstudioSource:Instagram 6 of 22
7. Sometimes it's just good to know that you can. #suchagreatday #beautyinowningyourhouse #hardwork #getstuffdone #ilovemybackyardSource:Instagram 7 of 22
8. If you stay ready you don't have to get ready. Just little touch ups here and there.Source:Instagram 8 of 22
9. Happy Mother's Day to my mom and my sisters love y'all!!!Source:Instagram 9 of 22
10. Let's do this double time. #shopping #warriorsgame #ronirose #getit #fuckupsomecommas #spendit captured by @lu_bnksSource:Instagram 10 of 22
11. I don't like to many questions just be where I'm at.Source:Instagram 11 of 22
12. Hold yourself with confidence at the highest level with a humble state of mind.Source:Instagram 12 of 22
13. Pics from Photoshoot in Vegas with photographer: @iphotomillzz Book me for your next Photoshoot now. #ronirose #model #bayarea #vegasshoot #vegasmodel #bookmenow #letshoot #caligirl #lingeriemodelSource:Instagram 13 of 22
14. Dope shoot in Miami with @rcrstudio thanks so much for shooting me. #Photoshoot #ronirose #bookmenow #getit_Rose #getit #ronirose #model #caligirlSource:Instagram 14 of 22
15. Sipping an apple martini. It's game time. Go Warriors.Source:Instagram 15 of 22
16. Ran into @lukerockhold 👊🏽😍😍 last Warriors game. Can't wait to see who is there tonight. #fighter #warriorsgame #bmwlounge #ufcfighterSource:Instagram 16 of 22
17. On my way to the batman movie!!! #batman #movies #igmodels #batmanvssuperman #roniroseSource:Instagram 17 of 22
18. Me and my kitty cat. Kicking at the crib.Source:Instagram 18 of 22
19. Happy Saint Patricks Day!!! Shot by @markyg.meSource:Instagram 19 of 22
20. Hold up. Let's get it.Source:Instagram 20 of 22
21. Dude behind me needs to have more faith in the team even when we are losing we bout to win.Source:Instagram 21 of 22
22. My brother came out to the game with me I was super juiced. Gotta love jojo.Source:Instagram 22 of 22
comments – add yours