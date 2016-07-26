[Watch] #TWIH: Rudy Getting A Divorce & Nickelodeon Explores Gay Marriage

Keisha Knight-Pulliam and former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ed Hartwell tied the knot about eight months ago and it’s already over? By the way, Keisha is pregnant. Find out the tea on Rudy, Michael Jordan and Nickelodeon, a cable channel designed for kids explore gay marriage on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

