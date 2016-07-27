[Watch] DJ Khaled Talks Beyoncé, The Creation Of #FanLuv & More

The Fam In The Morning | 07.27.16
Major Key Alert! DJ Khaled joined The Fam to talk about his upcoming album “Major Key” which will be an iTunes exclusive Friday July 29th. Khaled also talks to The Fam about getting the call from Beyoncé to join her “Formation” tour, what inspired his interest in Snapchat and how #FanLuv was created.

Don’t play yourself, listen to Khaled and get your keys!

[Photos] DJ Khaled Meet & Greet With The Fam In The Morning

DJ Khaled

