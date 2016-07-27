An Exclusive Sit-Down With Coppin State’s First U.S. Olympic Athlete, Christina Epps [Exclusive Video]

After recently locking in her spot for triple jump on the U.S.A. Track & Field team, 25-year-old Christina Epps has become the first U.S. Olympic athlete to come out of Coppin State University.

What’s this mean? The Bronx NY-born, Morristown-New Jersey-raised, Baltimore MD-educated powerhouse is going to Rio!

Epps stopped in to talk with “Kels in the Afternoon” before heading off to train with her new team this week. Press play up top to learn why she chose to continue training at Coppin State after graduating, who’s on her playlist and what she does to prepare for big meets.

