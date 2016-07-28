[Watch] #TWIH: Lil Mo Gives Bow Wow Her “Hood Diagnosis”

The Fam In The Morning | 07.28.16
Tyrese calls out fellow artists including Jay Z, Future and DJ Khaled to help out the community (no shade though) and Shad “Bow Wow” Moss says he doesn’t care about voting because he’s “mixed?”

Lil Mo gives Bow Wow her “hood diagnosis” and more in “Thats What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

Bow Wow , DJ Khaled , future , jay z , Shad Moss , Tyrese

