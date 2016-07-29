This Black-Owned Business Sells Dope School Supplies For Millennials

Same ish different story. A post shared by Innovative Supplies® (@innovativesupplies) on Jul 18, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

Nneka is a 27-year-old single mother who created Innovative Supplies, an online store that provides “unique” school supplies that embrace millennials and Black culture.

On the Innovative Supply site Nneka reveals:

I just recently left the military last month, after 9 years of service and two overseas deployments. I am starting a fresh, new chapter in my life.

This fall I am attending college. I will study to become a history teacher in my local area. I am about making a positive change in my community. This is one step towards that. I want to use this platform and this site as way (sic) to reach out to the millennials who want variety, and who want to be apart of a bigger cause.

Her festive notebooks feature cartoon images of Black women with big Afros and books that have #BlkLvsMtr on the facade:

Not only does Nneka’s custom designs benefit the youth, she employs them as well. Forty perfect of book bag proceeds are donated to local charities and she also opened and deposits profits into the Black-owned Citizens Trust Bank.

Our fingers couldn’t type in the web address fast enough. Although her inventory is low, hopefully Nneka stocks up before classes start! Click here to check out the school supplies.

