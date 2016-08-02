[Watch] #TWIH: The Beyonce Network & Amber Rose Needs Help

Will Beyonce join Oprah Winfrey, Diddy & Magic Johnson in owning their own TV network? Lil Mo spills the tea and Dr. Mo comes through to give Amber Rose some help after giving the world a little “too much information” about her last sexual encounter with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.
All of that and more in “That’s What I Heard” With The Fam In The Morning.
Related: #TWIH: Rob Hill, Sr & Letoya Luckett Actually Were Married!?
Related: #TWIH: Dr. Mo Diagnoses Ed Hartwell For Divorcing Rudy
We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All Time
7 photos Launch gallery
We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All Time
1. We’ve compiled a list of the best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz memes so you don’t have to. Click through and laugh:1 of 7
2. We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All TimeSource:Instagram 2 of 7
3. We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All TimeSource:Instagram 3 of 7
4. We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All TimeSource:Instagram 4 of 7
5. We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All TimeSource:Instagram 5 of 7
6. We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All TimeSource:Instagram 6 of 7
7. We’re Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All TimeSource:Instagram 7 of 7
comments – add yours