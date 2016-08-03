[Watch] #TWIH Tigger Speaks, Tyga’s A Deadbeat

Media personality Big Tigger speaks on Ed Hartwell kinda saying he may be the father of ex-girlfriend Keisha Knight-Pulliam and Tyga is a deadbeat? All of that and more in “That’s What I Heard” with Lil Mo on The Fam In The Morning!
Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna
18 photos Launch gallery
Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna
1. Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!! Thank you @priscillavalles @maishaoliver for putting up with me all day. I’m going for an ashy dirty blonde for the fall. But this shits a process! I’m coming for u khloé!Source:Instagram 1 of 18
2. I’m worth it 🙌 Dress | @symone1oakSource:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Flips hairSource:Instagram 3 of 18
4. Serving per usual 😘Source:Instagram 4 of 18
5. 😛Source:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Oh, hey.Source:Instagram 6 of 18
7. Loungin’.Source:Instagram 7 of 18
8. #MilfSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. I spy Norman. Can u find him? Lol.Source:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Fashun.Source:Instagram 10 of 18
11. 👀Source:Instagram 11 of 18
12. 💯Source:Instagram 12 of 18
13. ☀️☀️☀️Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Look down 💋Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15. the basic workout attireSource:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow !Source:Instagram 16 of 18
17. 🙌#milfin | @blaquecrownSource:Instagram 17 of 18
18. Staying comfortable in my @meundies Time to jump in bed after this long week. ❤️Source:Instagram 18 of 18
