[Watch] #TWIH Tigger Speaks, Tyga’s A Deadbeat

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 08.03.16
Leave a comment

Media personality Big Tigger speaks on Ed Hartwell kinda saying he may be the father of ex-girlfriend Keisha Knight-Pulliam and Tyga is a deadbeat? All of that and more in “That’s What I Heard” with Lil Mo on The Fam In The Morning!

Related: [Watch] #TWIH: The Beyonce Network & Amber Rose Needs Help

Related: #TWIH: Rob Hill, Sr & Letoya Luckett Actually Were Married!?

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

18 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Continue reading [Watch] #TWIH Tigger Speaks, Tyga’s A Deadbeat

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

big tigger , Ed Hartwell , Keisha Knight Pulliam , lil mo , Tyga

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos