[Watch] #TWIH: Faith Evans Gets Sued, Kris Jenner Gets Hurt & More

#TWIH: Faith Evans Gets Sued, Kris Jenner Gets Hurt & More

The Fam In The Morning | 08.04.16
Faith Evans gets sued over a booking mistake? Kris Jenner breaks a wrist? Nick Cannon and Chilli from TLC serious? All of that and more in “That’s What I Heard” with Lil Mo on The Fam In The Morning!

