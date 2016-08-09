[Watch] Lil Mo Remembers The Icon, Whitney Houston

Today would have been the 53rd birthday of the legendary Whitney Houston. During the Quickmixx, Lil Mo began to get emotional in memory of the icon. Whitney’s music is not just amazing but it is powerful and you can understand how Mo or anyone listening could shed a tear in memory of Houston.
Instead of doing “That’s What I Heard” Mo talks about the day that she met Whitney during a studio session with Missy Elliot and what she means to her. Get the tissues out.
The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston
25 photos Launch gallery
The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston
