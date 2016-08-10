[Exclusive] Tory Lanez On Drake “I’m Better,” Talks “I Told You So” Album & More

Since releasing his chart-topping single “Say It,” Tory Lanez has been on a roll. Now with his debut album “I Told You So” coming August 19th, Tory paid The Fam In The Morning a visit in front of some of his biggest fans. Lanez gave his details on the album and why did he decide to create his own version of the hit Drake single “Controlla.”

Tory also played The Fam’s “5,4,3,2,1” game and gave some interesting answers. Peep the interview above.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: